British American Tobacco Rips Philip Morris' Vape IP Claims

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 9:00 PM BST) -- British American Tobacco blasted counterclaims made by Philip Morris in their legal battle over e-cigarette technology, saying its vaping products don't infringe Philip Morris' U.K. patents. The London based company, which has said it doesn't sell its products within the U.K., and its subsidiary, Nicoventures Tradings Ltd., argued that Phillip Morris' patents are invalid and took exception to the company's claims that the design and development work BAT did in England on its "glo" brand devices and "Neostiks" tobacco products directly caused the sales of its tobacco heating products outside the U.K. "If any of the [Nicoventures and BAT's] acts within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS