Lender Says US Sanctions No Excuse For Not Repaying Loan

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 7:32 PM BST) -- Cypriot lender Lamesa Investments urged the Court of Appeal on Tuesday to overturn a decision allowing Cynergy Bank to hold back millions of pounds of interest payments on a £30 million ($37.8 million) loan while U.S. sanctions targeting the lender's Russian owner remain in place. Lamesa Investments Ltd.'s counsel argued that the case turns on the meaning of a phrase within loan documents saying that Cynergy Bank Ltd. would not be in default if it does not make a payment of principal or interest "in order to comply with any mandatory provision of law." The lawyer, Jonathan Crow QC of 4 Stone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS