Russia Says $50B Yukos Awards Suit Must Remain On Hold

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Russia is asking a D.C. federal court to keep litigation filed by former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Moscow on hold, saying that proceeding with the case now would be a waste of time if the Dutch Supreme Court decided to overturn the awards. The country argued in a Monday brief that the reasons to keep the case on hold are particularly compelling now, with its appeal before the Dutch high court to annul the awards pending. Many of the same issues relating to Russia's sovereign immunity defense in the current suit will...

