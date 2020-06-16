Twitter Taps Atty From FBI's Russia Probe As Deputy GC

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Twitter has named former FBI attorney Jim Baker, who worked on the bureau's initial investigation into suspected Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, as the social media giant's new deputy general counsel. On Monday, general counsel Sean Edgett posted on Twitter that he was "thrilled" to welcome Baker to the company. "Jim is committed to our core principles of an open internet and freedom of expression, and brings experience navigating complex, global issues with a principled approach," Edgett said from his verified account. Baker reposted the tweet with his own commentary, thanking Edgett and saying, "I'm very excited to join...

