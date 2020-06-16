Watchdog Warns Of 'New Normal' For Pension Deferrals

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 5:13 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator warned Tuesday it does not want a "new normal" to emerge in which employers hit by the pandemic can automatically defer deficit payments into company retirement pots on a three-month rolling basis. The watchdog reiterated that 1 in 10 U.K. employers had taken advantage of rules in March that allowed them to defer so-called deficit recovery contributions for three months. TPR said in updated guidance published on Tuesday that trustees should take a tougher line on requests by employers to defer contributions for a further three months. "We do not expect trustees to unquestioningly extend their original suspension arrangements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS