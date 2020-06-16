Eagle Fights FDA's DC Circ. Bid To Undo Orphan Drug Win

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals has urged the DC Circuit to cement a recent ruling that gave marketing exclusivity to multiple manufacturers of a drug that treats the same rare medical condition, saying the government's assertion that the order will seriously disrupt the orphan-drug market is speculative. A 23-page brief the pharmaceutical giant filed Monday pushed back on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's request to the full appeals court bench last month to undo a three-judge panel's 2-1 March order. That order affirmed U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly's June 2018 ruling giving Eagle exclusivity over its blood cancer drug Bendeka. These drugs get...

