Hispanic Lawmakers Question DOJ On Immigrant Case Info

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen Hispanic lawmakers told the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday they are deeply concerned by reports that one of its units has mishandled immigration court records, making it impossible to tell how much relief asylum-seekers are getting. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, penned a letter from 14 Democrats seeking responses from the Executive Office for Immigration Review about whether the agency is releasing incomplete data on court proceedings and deleting potentially irretrievable data. A Syracuse University report found in November that nearly 1 million immigration court case records were quietly deleted. In January,...

