$350M Mining Claim Against Guatemala Will Proceed

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Guatemala has lost its bid for an early win in a $350 million arbitration over two stymied mining projects, after an international tribunal rejected arguments that the claims were procedurally barred under the underlying treaty. Guatemala had argued that U.S. businessman Daniel Kappes and his company, Kappes Cassiday & Associates, were violating the procedural requirements in the treaty by pursuing claims for damages when the loss had been incurred by Exploraciones Mineras de Guatemala SA, a company in which he and Kappes Cassiday had invested. The country argued that the claimants were relying on the wrong provision in the Dominican Republic-Central...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS