Pa. Justices Won't Enforce Late-Signed Noncompete

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's highest court ruled Tuesday that a telecommunications construction firm cannot enforce a noncompete agreement with a subcontractor because the deal wasn't signed until months after the subcontractor started work. The justices rejected arguments from Rullex Co. LLC that its noncompete agreement with Yuri Karnei and his company, Tel-Stream Inc., had been contemplated from the time they first started working together even though the deal wasn't formally signed and returned until months later. "Rullex did not view itself and Karnei, as of the time Karnei started work, as having already converged as to the specific rights and obligations to be imposed on...

