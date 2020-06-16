Wachtell To Steer Match Group Owner's IPO

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- IAC Holdings, the majority owner of Match Group dating apps including Tinder, Match and OkCupid, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz as it continues the process of offloading its entire stake in its online dating-focused subsidiary. IAC Holdings Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would offer more than 45,500 shares of common stock in the offering to raise money for general business activities. The company did not note the share price, but it did say the maximum offering price would be $3.26 million, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS