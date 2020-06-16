3 Firms Steer Chinese LGBTQ Dating App's $50M US Debut

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The owner of China's largest LGBTQ dating app said Tuesday it's preliminarily targeting a $50 million initial public offering in the U.S. with guidance from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Conyers Dill & Pearman and King & Wood Mallesons. BlueCity Holdings Ltd., which has its main offices in China but is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, said it wants to list its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BLCT. The company hasn't yet disclosed how many ADSs it plans to offer or at what price. BlueCity owns a suite of products for the LGBTQ...

