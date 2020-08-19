Insulation Firm Pushes To Move Grenfell Tower Case To UK

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Arconic Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday that forcing the company to face claims in the United States over the role its insulation played in the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London would leave it unable to pursue exculpatory evidence in the United Kingdom. Sean Grimsley, an attorney with Bartlit Beck LLP representing Arconic, told Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson that shipping the case overseas was the only way that the company would be able to mount an effective defense against claims over flammable cladding that covered the exterior walls of the London high-rise and...

