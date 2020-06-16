EEOC Religious Bias Suit Over Hospital Worker Firing Tossed

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has tossed a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing a hospital of illegally firing a human resources employee for refusing a flu shot on religious grounds, saying the worker was actually ousted for not consistently wearing a mask after declining the shot. U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni on Monday awarded summary judgment to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, over EEOC claims the hospital unlawfully terminated Stephanie Clarke, a devout Christian, because she refused to get a flu shot due to her religious belief against defiling her body by receiving injections or drugs. But while the...

