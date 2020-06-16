7th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Stock Value In $7M Sale

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Three brothers suing the firm that bought their environmental consulting company haven't shown that it misrepresented the value of preferred stock exchanged in the sale, the Seventh Circuit said on Tuesday. Dror, Dennis and Dan Ironi founded Andersen Environmental in 2001 and sold it in 2015 to EFI Global and CL Acquisition Holdings for $7 million: $4.2 million in cash and 28,000 shares of restricted preferred stock in CL Holdings, under a purchase agreement stating the shares shall issue to the Ironis at an "agreed value" of $100 per share, according to court documents. The brothers initially filed suit for breach...

