Post-Gazette Sued By Reporter Barred From Protest Coverage

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A black Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter slammed the newspaper with a retaliation and racial bias lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday that alleges she was wrongly barred from covering police brutality protests following a tweet. Alexis D. Johnson, one of just a few black Post-Gazette reporters, said in her complaint that the publication flouted the Civil Rights Act of 1866 when it told her she couldn't cover any demonstrations protesting racial discrimination. She said the ban was put in place after she sent a tweet in late May containing photos of a trash-strewn parking lot. The tweet said, "Horrifying scenes and...

