Weiss Serota Adds Corporate Litigator In Boca Raton

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Florida firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman PL has added a commercial litigator who brings experience in corporate litigation, business torts, real estate, bankruptcy litigation and intellectual property litigation to the firm's Boca Raton office. Howard DuBosar joined Weiss Serota on June 15, after 20 years of running his own litigation firm in Boca Raton, The DuBosar Law Group PA. "Weiss Serota has a phenomenal culture, and I have been impressed with the growth of the firm," DuBosar said. "I've known for several years the firm's attorneys and am looking forward to working with lawyers across various practice groups."...

