Worker Says She Was Fired Over Empty Medical Pot Package

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A former receptionist for a Pittsburgh-based shipping company claimed she was wrongfully fired in 2019 for leaving an empty package for her medical marijuana product at the office, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court Monday. Christina Hesch said she had an empty box and a receipt in her purse from her medical marijuana capsules that she threw away at Pitt Ohio Express LLC, which her supervisors cited when they fired her for allegedly violating the company policy in November 2019. "The plaintiff explained that she uses medical marijuana for certain serious medical conditions that she has. She told...

