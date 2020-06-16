Atty Accused Of Microcap Scheme Barred From Penny Stocks

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge barred a lawyer and her husband from serving as an officer or director of a public company and trading penny stocks in judgments entered Tuesday in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case over a pair of microcap schemes. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday also permanently enjoined defendants Diane J. Harrison and Michael J. Daniels, who had entered into consent agreements with the SEC last year, from violating securities laws. The judge also said Harrison may not provide legal services related to the offer or sale of securities. Additionally, Judge Merryday ruled that Harrison and...

