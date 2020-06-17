Plastics Co. Sued Over Tainted Property In Wis.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin property owner says in a new federal lawsuit that a plastics company operating on his land over 40 years ago must pay to clean up soil and groundwater contamination he discovered at the site. In a complaint filed Tuesday, landowner Paul Grossmann and his family said that he conducted a lengthy investigation that cost him thousands of dollars after an environmental checkup in 2012 found chlorinated solvents and petroleum contamination on the property. Grossmann said he found that a predecessor to Great Lakes Synergy Corp. operating on the site in the 1960s and 1970s was the only company that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS