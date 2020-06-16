Yahoo Successor Owes Over $1B In Unpaid Taxes, US Says

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Yahoo Inc. successor Altaba Inc., whose assets primarily consisted of shares in the Chinese technology giant Alibaba, owes the IRS more than $1 billion in income and employment taxes, the U.S. government told a Delaware federal court Tuesday. An analyst works in front of monitors displaying Altaba Inc. signage at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York in 2017. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Altaba, which dissolved last year, owes about $1 billion in income taxes for the 2017 through 2019 tax years along with an additional debt of $51 million in employment taxes and penalties, the government said in its complaint. ...

