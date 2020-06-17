Davis Polk Says Ex-Associate 'Rewriting' Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has fired back at a black former associate suing the firm for discrimination, saying the attorney's opposition to a motion to dismiss was an attempt to "rewrite" his deficient complaint. The firm reiterated Tuesday that the court should dismiss large chunks of the case, including claims that are allegedly time-barred and all claims against half a dozen Davis Polk partners, saying ex-associate Kaloma Cardwell hadn't made a case that they engaged in discrimination or retaliation. "Recognizing that the amended complaint cannot withstand defendants' motion to dismiss, plaintiff attempts to rewrite it in his opposition papers," the...

