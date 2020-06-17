EPA Defends Trump Power Plant Emissions Rule At DC Circ.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told the D.C. Circuit that its new rule governing greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants honors the limitations Congress put in place under the Clean Air Act, while a previous rule from the Obama administration went too far. In a 300-page brief filed Tuesday, the Trump administration criticized the ambition of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan while defending its more limited approach to fulfilling its duty to regulate emissions in what it calls the Affordable Clean Energy rule. The ACE rule aims to reduce GHG emissions from existing power plants through heat-rate efficiency and...

