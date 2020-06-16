FCC To Probe T-Mobile After 'Unacceptable' Network Outage

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai has vowed that his agency will open an investigation into an "unacceptable" network outage that affected T-Mobile customers across the U.S. on Tuesday. Pai said Tuesday on Twitter that the FCC would look into what caused voice, text and data service interruptions for customers across the country on Tuesday afternoon. "The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable," Pai said. "We're demanding answers — and so are American consumers." T-Mobile said in a statement yesterday that "an IP traffic-related issue" caused "significant capacity issues in the network core throughout the day." The company said it restored service...

