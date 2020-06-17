Russian Insurer Denied Quick Win In Deadly Jet Crash Suit

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 3:25 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Wednesday that a Russian insurer's lawsuit seeking to recoup a payout over a deadly plane crash must go to trial to decide whether political pressure led a court in Russia court to order the reinsurers to pay more than $22 million. Judge Clare Moulder denied the application to the High Court by Rosgosstrakh Insurance Co. for summary judgment to enforce a Russian court ruling that ordered the reinsurers to pay up after a plane crash in Indonesia, which killed everyone on board and destroyed the aircraft. Experts on Russian law disagreed whether the courts in that country had jurisdiction...

