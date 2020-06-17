3 Firms Steer AI-Driven Asset Manager Pagaya's $102M Round

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Pagaya, a financial technology enterprise using artificial intelligence to manage assets and investments, said Wednesday that it had raised $102 million in its latest fundraising round advised on by Goldfarb Seligman & Co., Mayer Brown and Dechert LLP. The U.S.- and Israel-based firm said the Series D financing brings the total assets under management to $1.6 billion, which it has amassed since its launch in 2016. Pagaya said the additional funds will be used to hire more data scientists, improve its technology, and pursue new assets such as real estate, auto loans, mortgages and corporate credit. GIC Private Ltd., a fund...

