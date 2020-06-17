Don't Let IBM Off After Coercing IRS, Ex-Worker Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A former IBM employee who contends the company fraudulently induced the IRS into a $265 million software deal has told the D.C. Circuit it shouldn't let IBM off the hook by dismissing his whistleblower case. IBM does not dispute that it manipulated an audit to pressure the Internal Revenue Service into a new software licensing agreement, former IBM salesman Paul Cimino said in a reply brief filed Tuesday. The company should not be allowed to benefit from this malfeasance and escape the allegations, he argued in asking the court to reverse a lower court's dismissal of his claim. Cimino brought a False Claims...

