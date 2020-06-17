Bodybuilder Testifies Rival Stole 'Fit Kitchen' TM

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 9:05 PM BST) -- A bodybuilder behind an online meal delivery business argued at trial Wednesday in London that a healthy ready-meal rival not only stole his Fit Kitchen trademark but also produced "poor quality products" that damaged his brand. Entrepreneur Amar Lodhia, the founder of Fit Kitchen Ltd., testified at the High Court that he launched his fresh fitness food business in 2015 out of his own kitchen, only to see the idea and trademark snatched up a year later by Scratch Meals Ltd. The larger company sold its ready-to-eat meals through major supermarkets under the name Fit Kitchen. Lodhia said he filed for...

