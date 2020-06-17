Facebook To Ban Foreign State-Backed Political Ads In US

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. presidential election in November approaches, Facebook says it will be blocking political ads from foreign state-run media organizations as a way to curb election interference and allowing users to switch off all political ads. A "paid for by" disclaimer must be attached to all political ads, as well as information on which voters were reached and how many people saw the ads, according to an opinion piece by Facebook's head of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg in the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph on Wednesday. The tech giant will also let people stop seeing ads on their feeds, including...

