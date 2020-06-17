Mirae Inks $68.5M Refinancing Deal For DC Office Building

Law360, Akron, Ohio (June 17, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments has inked a $68.5 million refinancing agreement for a downtown Washington, D.C., office building, Jones Lang LaSalle, which helped arrange the deal, announced Wednesday. The office, at 1750 K St., is 12 stories high and 165,604 square feet, JLL said. It is located near two metro stations, as well as numerous dining and shopping options. The building is fully leased to five tenants, the announcement said. South Korea-based Mirae bought the building in 2015 from Sumitomo Corp. for $115 million, not long after inking the $445 million purchase of a nearby tower at 1801 K St....

