Akerman's Former Brazil Expert Joins Reed Smith In Miami

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has hired the former head of Akerman LLP's Brazil practice as a partner in its global disputes group's Miami office, helping the firm expand and bolster its international disputes offering in the region. Felipe Berer, an experienced legal and business adviser, represents multinational companies doing business in the U.S., Brazil and across Latin America, including guiding them in cross-border commercial disputes, arbitration and insolvency proceedings in both the U.S. and Brazil, according to the firm's June 17 announcement. The attorney, who is dual-licensed in the U.S. and Brazil, started at the firm last week. Berer told Law360 that...

