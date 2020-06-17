EU Probe Throws Wrench Into FCA-Peugeot $50B Tie-Up

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- European regulators have announced they will put Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's $50 billion tie-up under the microscope due to worries the deal will threaten competition in the continent's commercial van market. The European Union's antitrust arm said Wednesday it would move the deal to a "phase-two investigation" in which regulators will examine the two company's long-simmering plans to combine Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot's parent Groupe PSA into the industry's fourth-largest global automaker by volume. A ruling is expected by the European Commission in late October. "Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA, with their large portfolio of brands and models, have...

