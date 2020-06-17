J&J Says Imerys Ch. 11 Plan Lacks Info

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject Imerys Talc America's Chapter 11 plan disclosure, saying it gives no information on how the cash in the talc injury trust fund the plan would establish will be distributed. In a motion filed Tuesday, J&J argued that Imerys' proposed Chapter 11 disclosure contains inaccurate and incomplete information on J&J's role in the case and no information on what talc injury claimants will recover or what the claim procedure will look like. "The debtors seek authority from this court to solicit acceptances for a plan of reorganization when the only voting...

