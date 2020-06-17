2nd Circ. Won't Stretch Spandex Co.'s Coverage To IP Fight

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that Hartford Fire Insurance Co. is not required to fund Spandex House Inc.'s defense of a copyright infringement lawsuit, agreeing with a lower court that coverage for the spandex supplier is foreclosed by an expansive policy exclusion for intellectual property claims. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni's August decision absolving Hartford of any obligation to cover New York City-based Spandex House's defense costs in the underlying action filed by California-based wholesaler Rex Fabrics, which accused the spandex company of selling copycat clothing that infringed its copyrights. Judge Caproni...

