Airport Group Fears Being Shortchanged By Hertz Ch. 11

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen major airports have objected to a cash reserve motion in The Hertz Co.'s Delaware Chapter 11 that they say could shortchange them on payments for car rental facility charges owed by Hertz since the COVID-19 pandemic nearly grounded the business. An objection filed Tuesday by 15 airports across the country argued that court filings by Hertz suggest the company might attempt to limit its definition of airport "customer facility charges," treating as property of the estate some fees collected from customers that Hertz is expected to hold in trust and then pass along to the airports. Both sides see the...

