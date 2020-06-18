NJ High Court Frees TD Bank From Forged Checks Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- TD Bank escaped a dentist's suit over its acceptance of checks fraudulently deposited by his then-employees after the New Jersey Supreme Court said he could not pursue a state Uniform Fiduciaries Law claim since that statute does not permit an affirmative cause of action against banks but instead provides them with limited immunity. The Supreme Court issued that ruling Wednesday in upending a state appellate decision last year that revived Dr. Dominick A. Lembo's action on the grounds that the complaint suggested an affirmative cause of action against TD Bank under the UFL. But the appellate panel "misconstrued the purpose" of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS