More Firms Opt To Observe Juneteenth As A Holiday

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The list of law firms making Juneteenth a firmwide holiday continues to grow as 12 more have confirmed that they will give time off this Friday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and promote racial justice. Cooley LLP, Reed Smith LLP, Sidley Austin LLP, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Jackson Lewis PC, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Epstein Becker Green are among the latest to observe Juneteenth as a holiday by closing offices and giving employees a paid day off. They were joined by Akerman LLP, Littler Mendelson PC, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, Richards Kibbe...

