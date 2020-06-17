Apple Argues WDTX Judge's Transfer Denials Are Abuse

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Apple asked the Federal Circuit Tuesday to order Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright to transfer a patent case brought against it by Uniloc to California, saying his "steadfast refusal" to grant transfers is encouraging plaintiffs to improperly file suit in his court. In a petition for a writ of mandamus, Apple said Judge Albright abused his discretion by denying its transfer motion, and that there is "no rational basis" for him to hold onto the case after other Texas judges have sent over 20 related cases against Apple to California. It added that the judge has denied every motion...

