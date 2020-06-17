EPA Defends Its Revised Dicamba Policy After 9th Circ. Order

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rejected claims by environmental and public health groups that it had disregarded a Ninth Circuit order to pull the approval of the herbicide dicamba for cotton and soybeans, arguing that allowing its use through July is actually a responsible choice. The agency said the Ninth Circuit vacated the registrations for a trio of dicamba products. The environmental groups have tried to extend the court's order on the registrations into a demand to end the use of the herbicide, but that is not what the court did, according to the agency's Tuesday filing. The Ninth Circuit held earlier...

