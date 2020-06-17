US Hits Syrian Gov't With Sanctions To Force Peace Talks

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. sanctioned dozens of Syrian officials and companies on Wednesday, including its President Bashar al-Assad, in a move intended to force the Syrian government into negotiations to end its long-running civil war. The U.S. Department of State, acting at the direction of President Donald Trump, sanctioned 39 people and entities including Assad and — for the first time — his wife Asma, as well as others within or loyal to the regime, with the Department of the Treasury additionally sanctioning 24, the agencies said. The sanctions, which include both travel restrictions and financial sanctions, are intended to drive the Syrian government to...

