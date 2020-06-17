Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Says Manufacturer Not Covered For Faulty Reactors

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A manufacturing company's insurance policy doesn't cover a suit accusing it of doing a bad job designing catalyst reactors that malfunctioned and led to a $10.2 million refinery shutdown, Capitol Specialty Insurance Corp. told a Texas federal court Wednesday.

CapSpecialty filed the complaint seeking a declaratory judgment that it is not obligated to cover Amistco Separation Products Inc., which operates as AMACS Process Tower Internals, in a suit brought against AMACS by Houston Refining LP seeking to recoup the millions Houston Refining lost during the shutdown.

Since the refiner is accusing AMACS of negligently designing equipment, an exclusion in the manufacturer's policy...

