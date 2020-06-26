Norton Rose Nabs BakerHostetler Cybersecurity & Privacy Pro

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has hired a seasoned BakerHostetler data protection, privacy and cybersecurity lawyer as a partner in its Houston office, where he will focus on incident response, risk mitigation and compliance. Data security expert Will Daugherty, also a Houston-based partner while at BakerHostetler, counsels clients on how to prepare for and respond to data security incidents, Norton Rose said in a June 16 announcement about its new hire. Daugherty brings broad experience to Norton Rose's global data protection, privacy and cybersecurity practice, with a background in helping companies in many industries manage risk, the firm said. Daugherty told Law360 on...

