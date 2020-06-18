Barr To Review BIA Decision On Asylum Eligibility Threshold

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr will review the Board of Immigration Appeals' finding that an individual's conviction in absentia suffered from due process issues in a self-referral setting the scene for further changes in migrants' eligibility for asylum. On Thursday, Barr requested briefs from both a migrant identified as A-M-R-C- and the U.S. Department of Justice on what constitutes a "serious nonpolitical crime," as well as what circumstances allow an individual to escape the so-called persecutor bar, which strips migrants' persecutors of asylum eligibility. The requests come in Barr's decision to review the BIA's finding that A-M-R-C- could apply for asylum...

