Mass. AG Deal Ends Fight Over Pilgrim Nuclear Plant Cleanup

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts attorney general and the new owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth announced a settlement Wednesday to resolve a drawn-out legal fight over the decommissioning and cleanup of the site, with new guidelines on how a $1 billion trust fund will be used. The deal between Attorney General Maura Healey and Holtec International sets aside $193 million of the ratepayer-funded decommissioning account for unforeseen contingencies, such as cost increases and hidden contamination, until the company completes most of the cleanup. The agreement then reserves $38.4 million for transporting the nuclear waste out of state and cleaning up the...

