Paramedic, EMT Immune To Suit Over Md. Man's Death

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a paramedic and emergency medical technician of negligently transporting a young man who was having difficulty breathing to a hospital where he later died, saying the first responders are entitled to statutory immunity. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld a summary judgment ruling that cleared paramedic Nicole Nappi and EMT Traci Jackson of liability in a suit accusing them of causing the death of 21-year-old Ceontay Coit in 2015. The suit filed by the man's parents, Octavia T. Coit and Jan Michael Pinkney, alleged that...

