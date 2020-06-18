Tribal Group, Enviros Seek Quick Win In Mont. Mine Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday pressed a Montana federal judge to issue a decision to prevent federal regulators from further authorizing a copper and silver mine project until they comply with the Endangered Species Act by properly analyzing the impact on bull trout and grizzly bears. The Ksanka Kupaqa Xa'lcin, a tribal group linked to the Ksanka Band of the Ktunaxa (Kootenai) Nation, and several environmental organizations seek an order to set aside U.S. Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service approvals for the Rock Creek Mine and vacate determinations saying the project will not jeopardize the protected species, according to a...

