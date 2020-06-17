7th Circ. Rejects Fees Despite 'Frivolous' Copyright Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that a former wellness shop manager was not entitled to an award of attorney fees after his former employer sued him over his launch of a competing business, despite the fact the lawsuit's copyright claims were deemed "frivolous." A three-judge panel said a lower court's "well-reasoned and appropriate" decision to deny a fee award for former Apple Wellness employee David Knott followed both U.S. Supreme Court and circuit precedent, even though the trial judge agreed that the shop's copyright claims were frivolous and "objectively unreasonable." Knott had argued that the lower court abused its discretion under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS