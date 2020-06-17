NJ Plastics Co. Founder Charged With Evading $61M In Taxes

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The founder of a New Jersey plastics company has been charged with evading over $61 million in federal income taxes by falsifying tax information, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Florida resident Alfred Teo, who founded New Jersey company Alpha Industries Management, is charged with tax evasion for understating his personal income from the plastics company by roughly $165 million from 2016 through 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court. Teo instead reported that income as cost of goods sold on tax returns for a holding company Teo solely owned, named AAST Holding Corp.,...

