Owens-Illinois Spinoff Gets Court Nod For Ch. 11 Claims Rep

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The future claims representative proposed by bankrupt Paddock Enterprises LLC — a spinoff of glassmaker Owens-Illinois — received the nod Wednesday from a Delaware judge who ruled that the debtor's choice had the requisite experience to perform the role over a candidate proposed by the federal bankruptcy watchdog. During a hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the appointment of James L. Patton Jr. as the legal representative for future asbestos injury claimants, saying he met the standard for the role included in the bankruptcy code. The judge said she had previously clarified the criteria...

