Flynn Blasts 'Partisan Assault' By Court-Appointed Counsel

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Michael Flynn claimed on Wednesday that a retired federal judge had engaged in a "personal and partisan assault" after he was tapped to argue against the government's move to dismiss the case against the former Trump national security adviser. Flynn tore into John Gleeson, a Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner who formerly worked as a federal prosecutor and later a federal judge before he was tapped to make the case against the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to drop Flynn's prosecution. Flynn said Gleeson's arguments amounted to "a flagrant personal and partisan assault" against him, Attorney General Bill Barr and President...

