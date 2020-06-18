Magic Leap Suit Over NReal Glasses Design Falls Short

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that startup Magic Leap Inc. will have to retool its lawsuit if it wants to pursue claims that competitor NReal and its founder tried to take a "free ride" on Magic Leap's design for wearable augmented reality technology. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said on Wednesday that Magic Leap had not been specific enough with its allegations against former Magic Leap software engineer Chi Xu and the company he founded, Hangzhou Tairuo Technology Co. Ltd., which does business as NReal and sells a competing product called NReal Light. Judge Koh said Magic Leap's complaint...

